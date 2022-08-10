Who "dew" you love? For Thomas Rank, that's a simple question, with a simple answer — Hard Mtn Dew, obviously.

AVON, Ind. — Go hard or go home right?

That seems to be the case with a central Indiana man who said "I dew" to a can of Hard Mtn Dew.

Thomas Rank, of Avon, married the inanimate object in Las Vegas, proving there's hope for all of us.

But before we get to the nuptials, let's circle back a few months to where this hard soda love affair began.

In late August, Mtn Dew made a proposal for all the single ladies and men. It asked: "Do you love HARD MTN DEW enough to marry it?"

Rank said abso(dew)tely. For a chance to court the can, he and other fans wrote personalized wedding proposals sharing their love story and explaining why they and Hard Mtn Dew will spend a lifetime of happiness together.

Rank's epic proposal won over Hard Mtn Dew and as a prize celebrating their love, the company flew the "newlyweds-to-be" to Las Vegas to seal their lifetime commitment.

The ceremony was held at the iconic Little Vegas Chapel. It included one-of-a-kind rings with a tab from a can on top of them.

Plus, in addition to wedding festivities, Rank and a friend received travel and hotel accommodations for two nights in Vegas, a celebratory reception at a top Vegas club, $1,000 cash as a wedding gift and, of course, some Hard Mtn Dew.