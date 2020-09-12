Proffitt Report: Aviation legend Chuck Yeager remembered for his flight at southern Indiana air show

The aviation trailblazer flew to Clark County for an airshow in 1993 that we broadcast on WHAS11 for a few years.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Chuck Yeager, the man who made aviation history, came to southern Indiana in 1993 for a brand-new air show.

He died at the age of 97.

Yeager grew up in West Virginia and became the first to break the sound barrier and is considered one of the best pilots in American history.

Yeager was just 24-years-old in 1947 when he flew 700-miles an hour and became the first in history to create a sonic boom as he broke the sound barrier. He even did it again at the age of 89.

The aviation trailblazer flew to Clark County for an airshow that we broadcast on WHAS11 for a few years.

I caught up to him among the huge crowds one of the first weekends of the event where fans swarmed him and couldn't wait to get his autograph.

Yeager was also sometimes, a bit cranky.

One exchange went this way with a fan, “General Yeager would you please autograph this?

Please sir i've been waiting two hours. Yeager: If I start, then by dammit, I’m sitting here for two hours and I gotta go fly!”

But I noticed he signed anything and everything anyway.

During all of that, I was able to ask him some questions.

“Proffitt: General how would you rank this show to others you've been at?

Yeager: The what?

Proffitt: How would you rank this show?



Yeager: I’m not an airshow man, this is my first one I've flown in.

Proffitt: What do you think?

Yeager: Great, first class, mainly because the people flying here have flown in many, many shows, and they know what they’re doing.”

That was it for my brief, tough questions to the man who broke the sound barrier.

Yeager was here to fly in what was then a new air show created by Louisville businessman Charles Osborne, the developer of Norton Commons.

The focus was on the vintage aircraft, called the “War Birds.”