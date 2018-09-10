LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Authorities are warning residents in Floyd County, Indiana of a possible scam.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department says the scammers are calling people from an (812) 963-2111 number and announcing themselves as “Floyd County Warrants” or “Floyd County Sheriff’s Office” asking for names and information.

The FCSD says the person has been rude to callers and then hangs up.

They are urging people not to give out personal information.

If you have any information, please call them at (812) 948-5400.

© 2018 WHAS-TV