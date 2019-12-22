LAWRENCE COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Indiana Conservation officers are looking for tips after a bald eagle was found shot Saturday.

The Department of Natural Resources told WHAS11 News the eagle was found alive by a landowner south of the White River near Dixie Highway.

The eagle was treated for its injuries but later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-TIP-IDNR.

DNR officials are offering a reward for information leading to arrests.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.