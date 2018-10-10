EDINBURGH, Ind. (AP) - Authorities say a train collided with an SUV at a railroad crossing in central Indiana, killing two people and seriously injuring a third.

Indiana State Police say collision late Monday near Edinburgh killed the SUV's driver, 30-year-old Joshua Kelso of Cloverdale, and a back seat passenger, 20-year-old Justice Llewellyn of Franklin. They say a front seat passenger, 26-year-old Myranda Akers, was ejected from the SUV and taken to an Indianapolis hospital.

Police say Kelso disregarded a stop sign and drove into the path of a train consisting only of two engines. The train collided with the driver's side of the SUV and pushed it down the tracks before it left the tracks and rolled over.

