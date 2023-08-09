According to a new policy, passed by the seven-member library board, the books are being checked for material or pictures that are not "age-appropriate."

13News verified "The Fault in Our Stars" is now in the "general" section at the library.

Green complains it was moved out of the "young adult" section.

"The Fault in Our Stars has been removed from the YA section in the suburbs of Indianapolis and is now considered a 'book for adults.' This is ludicrous. It is about teenagers and I wrote it for teenagers. Teenagers are not harmed by reading TFIOS. This is such an embarrassment to the city of Fishers," Green posted.

Green went on to post: "I only have a small voice in these decisions, of course, but you won't catch me alive or dead in Fishers, Indiana until these ridiculous policies are revoked."

Green's followers are responding to the move.

"This is disgraceful. This is the book that started my daughter’s love for reading. She wouldn’t have the confidence in herself today had it not been for your book. What a disservice to these kids. Thank you for your work," posted Laura Burkhardt.

"This is ludicrous. Both of my teens, and then I, read this incredibly moving book. It truly helped them when I began chemo having read a story about love and potentially losing a loved one," posted Tashmia Owen FRSA.

"It’s horrifying and embarrassing. I’m so glad my kids have graduated, but I feel for all those kids still going through school. I saw the list and can’t imagine what’s left to read. TFIOS is such a wonderful book," posted Dawn.

13News has previously reported on the library removing a significant number of books from the young adult and teen sections.

The library’s deputy director John Helling told 13News in May that staff members had been going through books in the “Teen Zone” section of their library branches and checking for material that, according to a new policy passed by the library board, is "not appropriate" for books in the teen section of the library.

According to Helling, library staff will review a little more than 11,000 books in the teen section.

According to the new policy, passed by the seven-member library board, the books are being checked for material or pictures that are not age-appropriate.

Under the new policy, the library board has decided that means books that contain nudity, alcohol or drug use, repeated profanity, depictions of violence or incitement to violence and any kind of sexual content in them.

Young adults can still check them out, they just have to go looking for them in the adult section.

The library board’s president, Laura Alerding, told 13News in a text message the cost to review the books would be around $114,000.