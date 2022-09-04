Indiana man arrested for possession of child pornography

AUSTIN, Ind. — A southern Indiana man was arrested for possession of child pornography after detectives received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Detectives with the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a cyber tip in August that indicated a specific account was possibly used to transmit child pornography images or video files.
After receiving the tip, the Sellersburg area task force began an investigation.
That investigation led detectives to be granted a search warrant that was executed Thursday, Sept. 1, at a home on Spicer Drive in Austin, Indiana, which is a small town in Scott County.
The investigation and subsequent search led to the arrest of Craig Dalton Winchester, 27, of Austin. He was arrested Friday.
Winchester is charged with three counts of child exploitation and one count of child pornography.
He's being held in the Scott County Jail.
