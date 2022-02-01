Hoosiers might have unclaimed property: How to check

Hoosiers are told to check the Unclaimed Property Division website or text CLAIM to 46220 to see if you have any unclaimed property.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Indiana's attorney general invites Indiana residents to participate in National Unclaimed Property Day Tuesday.

Attorney General Todd Rokita said Hoosiers should visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov or text CLAIM to 46220 to see if any money is available.

“My office is committed to serving Hoosiers and protecting their individual liberty,” Rokita said. “Holding unclaimed property and making sure it gets back to the rightful owners is just one way we carry out this larger mission.”

According to a recent press release, last year Rokita's Unclaimed Property Division returned over $48 million to residents. Indiana is the only state where the attorney general oversees unclaimed property claims.

The Unclaimed Property Division reaches out to try and find the rightful heirs to the unclaimed property. They use such tactics like mail, social media, advertising and local media coverage the release states.

All people need to do to claim money is supply proof of rightful ownership.

Here’s how to make sure your property doesn’t go unclaimed:

Keep a record of all bank accounts.

Record all stock certificates and be sure to cash all dividends received.

Record all utility deposits, including telephone, cable, and electricity deposits.

Cash all checks promptly.

