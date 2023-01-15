IU community responds to attack, 'hate-based violence'

The student was stabbed multiple times in the head while waiting to get off the bus. Leaders condemned the attack, calling it "hate-based violence."

Example video title will go here for this video

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — For some people on the Indiana University campus, there's a feeling of fear.

"This is so scary. We are not safe even on the streets. We are not safe in the workplace. It's a very discomforting feeling," said Rupal Thanawala, the President of the Asian American Alliance.

Thanawala said the recent attack on an Asian American student on a Bloomington bus has left the community shaken.

"It's harder for students to grapple with this tragedy… like, 'Oh my gosh, how am I going to classes tomorrow?'" said Thanawala.

The injured student from Carmel was stabbed multiple times in the head while waiting to get off the bus.

Police said cameras inside the bus show the victim and the suspect, Billie Davis, had no interaction before the attack.

"This is an attack by one American on another American," said Thanawala.

City and university leaders have declared the attack was "hate-based violence" and condemned it.

"Following the brutal attack of a member of our community I want to state categorically that here in the city of Bloomington, we deplore any form of racism and discrimination, especially hate-based violence. This behavior is not acceptable and will be dealt with accordingly," said Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton.

According to IU, more than 6,000 Asian students attend the university. Thanawala said this attack is proof the country still has a lot of work to do to combat racism.

"I think we have normalized hate crimes in this country. People have become insensitive. It's a disease in this country," said Thanawala.

James Wimbush, IU's vice president for diversity, equity and multicultural affairs, said the attack is a sad reminder that anti-Asian hate exists and its impacts on the community.

Wimbush posted this full statement on Twitter:

The full statement from Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton can be read below:

"Following the brutal attack of a member of our community I want to state categorically that here in the city of Bloomington, we deplore any form of racism and discrimination, especially hate-based violence. This behavior is not acceptable and will be dealt with accordingly.

I appreciate the quick response of a witness to the crime who helped police locate and identify the suspect along with the Bloomington Police Department and the Indiana University community of care for embracing the victim and providing appropriate support as she goes through this terrible ordeal.

We know when a racially motivated incident like this resonates throughout the community, it can leave us feeling less safe. We stand with the Asian community and all who feel threatened by this event. Our staff will continue to do all we can for the victim and the larger community.