JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind — The community of Jeffersonville is trying to make sense of recent vandalism which struck two cemeteries, damaging at least 100 headstones over the weekend.

Headstone upon headstone is toppled over at St. Anthony's and Eastern Cemetery.

Skip Brown rushed over after hearing the news. Some of his family members are buried at Eastern Cemetery, including his mother and great uncle.

"He would want it picked up, you know if you knew this guy right here, he kept everything really neat and he would want his grave neat,” Brown said.

Families checking on their loved ones’ headstones are confused as to why anyone would do this.

According to Eastern Cemetery, the vandalism happened sometime Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

"We're very sorry for all of the families this happened to. We know it's very upsetting for families,” said Paula DeHaven, Secretary Treasurer at Eastern Cemetery

Tara Hope visits her son every day. She says to see this vandalism is devastating and wants to see more lighting.

"It makes me feel like my son is not secure. My son, nor the rest of my family is not secure here at all,” Hope said.

Jeffersonville Police are currently processing the scene.

Cemetery officials are currently assessing the damage, but the next step is to get equipment to right the headstones.

