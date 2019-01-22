NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Freezing cold temperatures in Kentuckiana have hit some segments of the population especially hard: those without a roof over their heads.

Jeff Minton, executive director for Clean Socks Hope and 8th Street Pizza in New Albany, said they saw a huge surge in need going into the weekend’s storm. 8th Street Pizza adopts a “pay what you can” model, meaning those without sufficient funds can eat their meals for free.

“Right after the holidays, there’s always a huge drop in monetary donations,” Minton said. “We don’t see the money we need just to do the day to day stuff that we do here. Our pizza shop, at times, becomes a large day shelter so we have to have funds in order to make that go.”

Minton’s plea to the Louisville area is to remember that just because the “season of giving” comes to an end doesn’t mean that need does.

Some students have already heard the message, loud and clear. Many were out of class for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, including those at Indiana University Southeast; rather than spend the day off relaxing, though, a handful of fraternity and sorority members at the school decided to instead spend the day in service.

The organizations made calls to local charities asking who could use some helping hands, and Clean Socks Hope was among the ones eager to welcome them aboard. Minton had many post-holiday boxes and supplies to move, and the willing college students were perfect helpers.

“He said, ‘you guys are going to move stuff around,’ and I was like ‘Ok, I’m a big stocky guy, that’s up my alley,” laughed IUS junior Josh Brown.

“You can always help out in your community, and you can always learn more about your community,” said fellow IUS junior Ellie White. “I’ve lived here for 20 years, and I had no idea this was here, and I’m going to come back. I’m going to volunteer here if they ever need me. I’m going to buy pizza for sure, because I love pizza and it helps out so why wouldn’t you?”

Teamwork was in full force, and the students were able to shave several hours of work off the to-do list for Clean Socks Hope. All they ask in return, they said, was a reconsideration of stereotypes some may hold of college students and other people their age.

“They always say millennials don’t care, all we do is look at pictures, but this is who we really are,” Josh Brown said. “We represent ourselves in a very presentable way, and we’re going to continue doing that.”

