Art series in southern Indiana meant to shine a light on black communities

The project, called 'Soulful Nourishment' is an effort to create healing in a time of pain

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — An art series launched in southern Indiana is meant to shine a light on Black communities, to highlight their contributions to society and to help them heal. The final touches on the first art piece, a mural in the Claysburg neighborhood, were put on Thursday.

"This mural is responding to some of the hardship of the time and trying to reverse that," said Jeffersonville Public Art Commissioner Kofi Darku.

The mural in Claysburg is painted on the side of the old Springhill Elementary School, which is now owned by Community Action of Southern Indiana. Darku received a $10,000 grant for the project through the Next Narrative for Black America Campaign by the BME Community.

"The next narrative is emphasizing that there has been a narrative before where we have not been featured positively, so now we are taking ownership in creating that next narrative," said Darku.

The mural in Claysburg is a collaboration of ideas from the community.

"By collecting the neighborhoods ideas we are literally taking their voice, putting it on the wall and its an authentic black voice in a black space that's empowering and helping us advance that next narrative of that future that we want to be so much more promising and bright," said Darku.

Themes of growth and strength are depicted in the mural, which Darku said has already been met with pride from neighbors. Right next to the mural, and extending those themes, is the community garden.

"For a neighborhood that has seen some type of economic decline this is a welcome thing. You can come and get sustainable nourishment from the garden that's right next to this mural so I want people to realize that it's a very very beautiful mural, but it's also something that's helping the community," said Darku.

Darku is hopeful that the bright new mural will be an attraction for both people and businesses to the area. Artist Kacy Jackson has spent just seven days creating the mural.

"I like this one because of the culture behind it and the diversity behind it. Most of my projects are just beautification projects which is nice, but this one here really speaks to the community and represents the community," said Jackson.

Darku said the mural is only the beginning. He hopes the Soulful Nourishment project will be a catalyst for positive growth in other communities.

"We're looking to have artwork that helps us heal, we're looking to have artwork that helps commemorate history that hasn't really been highlighted in southern Indiana history and we're also looking to think of the future. Start to envision what we want our communities to be," he said.