Southern Indiana man convicted of setting home on fire with family inside receives 12-year sentence

Jamal Long received his sentence for that May 2020 incident in a Clark County courtroom on Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man recently convicted for setting his home on fire with his family inside learned his fate in a southern Indiana courtroom.

Jamal Long, 24, will spend the next twelve years in jail.

According to Charlestown City Police Department, Judge Abraham Navarro sentenced Long to the maximum sentence under Indiana law on Monday.

Long was convicted in October 2022 after setting his Clark County home on fire in May 2020. Police said Long’s mother, father and two of his siblings were inside the house when it caught fire. He admitted to police that he set the house on fire following an argument wit his mother then leaving the scene.

Long originally faced four counts of attempted murder and arson but was acquitted of the attempted murder charges by a Clark County grand jury.

“This was a difficult case and we’re thankful we could assist the victims in receiving justice,” the department said in a social media post.

He will have to serve all of his sentence at the Indiana Department of Corrections.

