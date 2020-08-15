Monday is application deadline for Indiana state park deer hunts

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says applications must be received by 11:59 p.m. Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday is the deadline to apply for Indiana State Park deer management hunts at 17 locations later this year.

State parks where hunting is allowed with firearms only are: Brown County, Chain O’Lakes, Charlestown, Harmonie, Lincoln, McCormick’s Creek, Ouabache, Pokagon, Potato Creek, Prophetstown, Shades, Spring Mill, Turkey Run, Versailles, and Whitewater Memorial.

Properties where hunting is allowed by archery only are Fort Harrison State Park and Trine State Recreation Area.

The dates on which the hunts will take place are Nov. 16-17 and Nov. 30-Dec. 1.

