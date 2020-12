It happened this morning in the 1600 block of Greentree Boulevard.

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Firefighters are at the scene of an apartment fire in Clarksville, Indiana.

It happened this morning in the 1600 block of Greentree Boulevard.

WHAS11 has a crew at the scene to gather more information.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.