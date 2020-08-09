State of Indiana outlines plan for removal of Wildlife in Need animals

The state said they intend to move more than 200 animals which could take several days.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The State of Indiana has filed a plan outlining details of how and when animals will be removed from a Charlestown exotic animal facility.

A judge recently granted the state’s motion to remove animals from Wildlife in Need.

According to court documents, the state suggested the court appoint the Indianapolis Zoological Society as the receiver, meaning they would be responsible for transporting the animals from Wildlife in Need and caring for them for the remainder of the case.

The state said they intend to move more than 200 animals which could take several days.

The plan also orders Tim Stark not to be within one mile of the property while they work.

Stark’s was stripped of his USDA license in June after agency officials said he violated the Animal Welfare Act more than 100 times. Many of the animals were left without adequate care, no food and water, according to court documents.

A judge will review the plan.

