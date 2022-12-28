The thief took the entire cash register and about $200 that was inside, but on the same day as the robbery, another business made a perfectly-timed donation.

Example video title will go here for this video

ANDERSON, Ind — A place in Anderson that's dedicated to helping pets was robbed early Tuesday morning.

"I was angry, I was very angry," said Susan Blake, executive director of Mitz'y Thrift Shop. "I felt violated."

She caught the crime on a security camera.

"We're helping a lot of low-income families take care of their pets," Blake said. "That's who that person stole from."

Blake said the robber broke a window on the door and unlocked it from the outside. The culprit is still out there, unidentified.

"The Anderson Police Department came immediately. They went through the building just to make sure nobody was here," Blake said. "They took pictures, they looked into brushing for fingerprints, took the report, but basically said that there's so many robberies and thefts being investigated that it probably was not going to go anywhere."

The thief took the entire cash register and about $200 that was inside, but on the same day as the robbery, another business across town in Anderson donated pet food, pet beds, toys and blankets, as well as more than $500 they had been collecting all month.

We started out the day discovering a busted window, broken glass, an unlocked door, and our cash register with the money... Posted by Ambassadors for God's Creatures on Tuesday, December 27, 2022

"Susan is a client at our salon, and we decided we wanted to give back to the community, so we decided to contribute to her organization," said Paula Mottweiler, the owner at The Hair Company. "It made me feel good to be able to give them some uplift about just people in general. There are good people in this world."

"What a blessing that it was that, you know, we could just experience being robbed, money taken from us, and then, here's this great customer of ours who raised money at her business for us," Blake said.