ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson woman shot and killed a burglary suspect in her home Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson with the Anderson Police Department confirmed the incident happened Wednesday around 12:45 a.m. in the 1300 block of East Eighth Street, which is near Anderson University.

The woman told police that she saw a man kick in her back door to get in the house. Then, she said she went to the upstairs bedroom, got a firearm and shot the suspect before going to a neighbor's house.

Police got to the house and found the suspect dead by the upstairs bedroom.

The Madison County coroner told 13News the suspect was a 37-year-old man, but his name has not been released at this time.