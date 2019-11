NAPPANEE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say two Amish brothers were killed when they were run over by a tractor-trailer hauling corn on a farm in northern Indiana.

Kosciusko County Coroner Tony Ciriello says 5-year-old Jaylin Hochstetler and 3-year-old Kenton Hochstetler died Tuesday afternoon on the farm near Nappanee, about 25 miles southeast of South Bend. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Ciriello tells WNDU-TV that the boys were playing outside when they apparently “became intrigued with the combines and trucks,” crossed a fence and climbed beneath the trailer, which was loaded with 90,000 pounds of corn.

Police say a preliminary investigation indicates the 26-year-old Nappanee man who was driving the tractor-trailer then began pulling forward, unaware that the children were underneath.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.