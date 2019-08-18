LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – An Amber Alert for an Indiana teenager has been canceled after she was found safe in Arkansas.

Indiana State Police believed 16-year-old Madison Eddlemon was in extreme danger and pointed to a suspect, 22-year-old Alexander Curry Fishtorn.

Madison’s family filed a restraining order against Curry Fishtorn after he allegedly made threats against her.

“He just wouldn't go away. He was hiding thing in my home for her to be able to communicate to him because we took her cell phone away. He was hurting her, he had burses, it spiraled out of control form there,” her mother said.

When Madison disappeared Saturday morning, police found her car not far away from her home in Crown Pointe abandoned at a stop sign right in the middle of the street.

Her clothes and personal belongings were still inside that car.



A spokesperson for the FBI in Indianapolis says they do have someone in custody in connection to her disappearance but have not released their identity.

