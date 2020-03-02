GREENFIELD, Ind. — Amazon will be building a new operations facility in Greenfield.

The company told Eyewitness News on Monday that the facility would mean more than 800 full-time positions.

The operations facility will receive and ship products to other Amazon fulfillment centers.

Full-time Amazon workers get a $15 minimum wage along with medical, vision and dental insurance.

Workers will also get 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave.

