ROCHESTER, Ind. (AP) - County prosecutors say a special prosecutor should be appointed to determine whether a northern Indiana woman will be charged in an attack on a woman who had just been sentenced in a crash that killed her three children.

Fulton County prosecutors asked a judge in a filing Thursday that they cannot be unbiased in deciding charges against Brittany Ingle.

The attack unfolded Dec. 18 after Alyssa Shepherd was sentenced to four years in prison in the deaths of Ingle's three children.

A probable cause affidavit says Ingle hit Shepherd in the head with her hand or elbow. Shepherd wasn't injured.

