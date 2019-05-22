FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — All lanes of I-265 in Floyd County are back open after crews repaired a sinkhole in the eastbound lanes.

An inspection was conducted using a ground penetrating radar to make sure the sinkhole did not extend into the westbound lanes, according to INDOT.

The Indiana Department of Transportation closed I-265 East, between Charlestown Road and I-65, early on Wednesday morning when the sinkhole was discovered.

Natalie Garrett, with INDOT, said there were reports on Tuesday night about a large pothole on the interstate.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls shared photos of the large sinkhole, near the 5-mile marker.

A deadly crash happened within a few miles of the sinkhole on Wednesday morning as well.

