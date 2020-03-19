INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the state will be taking more extreme measures to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

Holcomb announced Thursday he's signed executive orders that will extend the closure of schools, provide economic relief and protections for individuals and businesses, and expand unemployment insurance benefits for those impacted by job loss.

All K-12 public schools will remain closed until at least May 1. All state testing will be canceled for the academic year.

This is a developing story. We will update it as more information becomes available.

