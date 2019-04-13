There is no longer a debate over whether the all gender bathroom at Indiana University Southeast will be removed. On April 12, the student government voted to keep it.

The suggestion made by a student senator to get rid of the bathroom sparked a huge debate across the campus. Joesph Bortka called trans students at his school “delusional" and wanted to have the only all gender bathroom on the campus removed.

One student told us she believes Bortka's use of the word delusional is what most negatively impacted students.

Only two people stood in support of the recommendation, while students, professors, other faculty, even police officers spoke in support of the LGBTQ community and the dangers this recommendation has on the campus.

Bortka showed up to the meeting in green spandex, claiming he identified as "tree gender.” After two outbursts from him during the meeting, he was asked to leave and forfeited his right to vote for his own recommendation.