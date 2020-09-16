All animals to be removed from Wildlife in Need by Friday

The Indiana Attorney General plans to continue removing animals throughout the week, as PETA gets approval to re-home all big cats on Friday.

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — The Indiana Attorney General's Office continued removing animals from Wildlife in Need Tuesday.

The agency reported taking 37 animals on Tuesday, and 119 animals so far. The animals are being relocated to accredited zoos and sanctuaries across the country.

Tuesday's removal process also brought new complaints from the crew on the property. New documents outline how 33 animals are missing from the property.

Stark argues he doesn’t know where the missing animals are and even suggests the animals might have been stolen by one of the many people who have had access to the animals over the last several days.

It’s now up to an Indianapolis judge as for what comes next in the case and if Tim stark will be arrested and held in contempt of court.

PETA has been given permission from a federal judge to remove the big cats- including lions, tigers and hybrids from Wildlife in Need on Friday. PETA reps said they will have US Marshall’s there for security.

If the state complaints it's removal process as planned, and PETA gets the big cats, there will be no animals left on property at Wildlife in Need.

