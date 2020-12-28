Agave & Rye set to open first Indiana location next year

The restaurant's new location in New Albany is projected to open on Feb. 15, 2021.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A Louisville hot spot known for their tacos and tequila is taking the leap over the river and opening up in Indiana.

Agave & Rye announced that it would be opening a new location in New Albany in 2021. Right now, the projected opening date is Feb. 15.

The new location will open in the old Hull & High Water building at 324 E Main St. It will be the company's first location in Indiana.

The restaurant opened its first location in Louisville in Feb. 2020 on Baxter Ave. Agave & Rye also has locations in Covington and Lexington in Kentucky as well as three locations in Ohio.

Along with the wide variety of tacos, they also boast 70 varieties of tequila and more than 90 varieties of bourbon.

