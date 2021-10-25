More than 1,600 donated coats delivered to Afghan refugees

The donated coats were collected as part of The Salvation Army’s annual Coats for Kids campaign.

EDINBURGH, Ind. — More than 1,600 coats donated by the Salvation Army have been delivered to Camp Atterbury in southern Indiana as part of the effort to provide warm clothing and other essential items to Afghan refugees.

Soldiers from the Indiana National Guard collected and delivered the coats Friday from an armory designated as a collection site for donations to Operation Allies Welcome, the name of the evacuee mission.

Several thousand evacuees remain housed temporarily at Camp Atterbury in Johnson County. Nearly half of them are children under the age of 14.

The donated coats were collected as part of The Salvation Army’s annual Coats for Kids campaign.

Camp Atterbury, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Indianapolis, is one of eight sites in the U.S. that the Department of Defense is using for Afghan special immigrant visa applicants, their families, and other Afghan personnel.

