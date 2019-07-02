Two schools in Southern Indiana will have a heightened security presence on Thursday after a 'concerning' social media post surfaced online.

According to Erin Borjorquez, PIO with Greater Clark County Schools, the post was being transmitted between River Valley Middle School and Jeffersonville High School students.

Bojorquez did not provide details on what the social media post contained but said that the district worked with the Jeffersonville Police Department and has determined that there was no evidence of a credible threat to the schools.

The School Resource Officers at River Valley and Jeffersonville High have been briefed on the situation and additional officers will be present in the schools on Thursday.

Parents and staff were notified Thursday morning.

Jeffersonville Police shared a post on Facebook, providing further information.

According to police, the post did not contain a direct threat to any school in southern Indiana and did not even originate locally.

"Information indicates the post may have originated in the western United States," the department said.

"We have made contact with law enforcement in this out-of-state school district who confirmed they were already aware of the post's contents."

Bojorquez implores that parents talk with their children about the consequences of spreading false information online. If a concerning image or threat is received by a student or parent, it should be reported to local authorities or district officials.