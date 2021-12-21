New Albany officer pleads guilty to misconduct charges

Adam Schneider was accused of having a sexual relationship with a police informant.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana police officer has pleaded guilty to official misconduct and agreed to resign from the department after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a police informant.

Adam N. Schneider pleaded guilty Monday in Floyd County to one felony count of official misconduct and one misdemeanor count of interference reporting a crime. He was previously charged with three felony counts of obstruction of justice and one felony count of official misconduct.

Schneider’s plea agreement calls for him to face two years of probation and resign from the New Albany Police Department.

He was charged last summer after a woman told investigators she had been involved in a sexual relationship with Schneider while she was a confidential police informant in criminal cases. She also told police Schneider knew she had methamphetamine in her possession, but he chose not to seize it.

Schneider was suspended without pay in July after earlier being placed on paid administrative leave.

The misdemeanor charge he pleaded guilty to stemmed from allegations he took drugs from the woman and made them appear to belong to another suspect. That suspect filed a notice of tort claim against Schneider in October, the News and Tribune reported.

Schneider also faces two counts of voyeurism in adjacent Clark County after investigators found videos on his phone showing women undressing in a private changing room. Investigators said those videos were taken without the knowledge of those women.

