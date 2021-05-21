Crowdfunding campaign launched for accessible playground in Floyd County

The playground, planned for Kevin Hammersmith Memorial Park, would be the first inclusive facility in the region.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — A new accessible playground in Floyd County has been in the works for years, but the city needs funding for it to be a reality. The city said it would be the first facility in the region that would be inclusive to people of all abilities.

Floyd County Parks and Recreation set up a crowdfunding campaign with a goal of raising $50,000 for the park by July 18. If that goal is met, the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority said it will match it.

“The need for an accessible playground for those who have physical or developmental challenges is tremendous," said Don Lopp, Director of Operations for the Floyd County Board of Commissioners.

According to the crowdfunding website, the new playground will meet the seven principles of inclusive play and will be a "national demonstration site" for inclusive design.

If the project is funded, construction will hopefully begin at Kevin Hammersmith Memorial Park late this summer.

Donations to the project can be made here. People who make larger donations will be recognized for their contributions.

You can also mail in donations at the following address:

Floyd County Parks and Recreation

620 Park East Blvd.

New Albany, IN 47150

MORE INDIANA NEWS:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.