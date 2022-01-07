'We dissent!' Abortion rights advocates protest at southern Indiana 4th of July parade

Protesters wanted to reach the parade's grand marshal, Gov. Eric Holcomb, who has called on lawmakers to discuss abortion legislation later this month.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Fourth of July parade in southern Indiana was met with protests Friday as pro-choice groups lined the street- right behind parade-goers.

They wanted to reach the parade's grand marshal, Gov. Eric Holcomb, who has called on lawmakers to discuss abortion legislation later this month.

The abortion-rights advocates pushed back on what freedom looks like in the country now that the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

"We're not celebrating the Fourth of July this weekend,” activist Marcia Layer said. “We feel that our independence has been taken."

Layer said that's why about 100 pro-choice protesters came out to the annual parade in Madison, Indiana.

"If not now, when? We have to speak up every chance we get,” Layer said.

It’s usually a day of celebration, but now it's a huge platform.

"To think of this Fourth of July as something where we can't just sit back and watch the fireworks and support the parade,” Odessa Adams said.

She said she always attends the festivities in her small hometown, but now Adams, and others, are using it to get the public's attention.

Protesters followed Holcomb, chanting their message.

"We want to save women. We do not want women dying and we want him to know that message,” activist Casie Bear said.

One pastor in the crowd heard was thanking Holcomb as he rode by during the parade. WHAS11 asked him why.

“We certainly are pro-life and we support protecting all people from conception to natural death, so thankful to Gov. Holcomb for standing up on that issue and we wanted to say thanks,” Josh Hershberger said.

While protesters made their voices heard in Madison, more than 80 miles away lawmakers will discuss an abortion ban in the coming weeks in a special session.

"We might show up there,” Layer said.

Protesters said not showing up isn't an option.

"My parents fought for this. My great-grandparents fought for this,” Sarah Adams, Odessa’s mother, said. “I shouldn’t have to fight for this again for my daughter.”

It’s a fight they're not giving up anytime soon.

