GEORGETOWN, Indiana — Hidden among the brush in Georgetown, lies history forgotten. But it's not being re-discovered.

As Georgetown, and the surrounding area, grows into a larger community, abandoned cemeteries are coming to light.

Dee Roney, the Georgetown Township Trustee is taking steps to restore grave sites that have been taken over by nature and neglect.

"My primary responsibility is bringing these cemeteries that have been long forgotten to a place that is more dignified and just bringing light where there was darkness," Roney said.

According to Roney, several sites have been uncovered this year, in part, due to new developments.

"If a developer comes across a cemetery, it has to stay within 100 feet of that cemetery and they have to establish a perimeter and they have to coordinate with archaeology to scan that area," Roney said.

A caller brought one site off Walts Rd. to Roney's attention recently. It sits on property currently vacant.

"This is a unique site where it was almost recently maintained," Roney said.

He estimates there to be 30-40 graves in the small section, from the 1800's.

"I think these cemeteries are more common than people know," he said. "I think it's very very common out in these rural areas."

Roney said he's already restored and maintained several cemeteries this year that were hidden before.

"I get as many people as I possibly can involved with the project," he said.

Roney will work with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and other local organizations on a plan of action to give the plots a face lift. He also plans to partner with local Boy Scout troops to help with some of the work.

"I've gotten a lot of feedback from people who really care about this and want to see something done and want to see dignity brought back to these grave sites that have been long forgotten," he said.

The goal is to clear the weeds, build a fence as a perimeter, and restore the headstones.

"There are none here that I've seen here that can't be restored so I feel really good about this being brought to where it should be," Roney said.

Roney expects even more abandoned grave sites to be found as more people discover them through development, or by bringing them to his attention.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

►Contact reporter Tyler Emery at temery@WHAS11.com. Follow her on Twitter (@TylerWHAS11) and Facebook.