INDIANAPOLIS—The Indiana State Department of Health said that a third Hoosier has died of COVID-19.

That person is an adult from Marion County, who was over the age of 60.

ISDH reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the state's total to 79. All of those confirmed cases are adults except for one.

This is a developing story.

