CORYDON, Ind. — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is investigating the disappearance of a 79-year-old man from Corydon, Indiana.

David Harden is white, 5' 6" tall, about 200 pounds, and has gray hair with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, dark sweat suit, slippers, and was driving a red Chevrolet Venture minivan with Indiana license plate number D185JE.

Harden was last seen on Sunday, February 17 at 8 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information, please contact the Harrison County Sheriff's Department at 812-738-3911, or call 911.