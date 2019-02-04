PORTAGE, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man from Portage, Indiana who may be in extreme danger.

The Portage Police Department is investigating the disapperance of H. John Blumenthal. Portage is about 150 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Blumenthal and was last seen on Monday, April 1 around 11 a.m. He is described as a white male, 5'9",170 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green shirt with a stripe across the middle, jeans, and black shoes. Identifying features include an eagle Navy tattoo on his right arm, a scar on his back, and an appendix scar.

Blumenthal was last seen driving a silver 2010 Chrysler Sebring convertible with a black top and Indiana license plate 512LWZ.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical attention. If you have any information, please contact the Portage Police Department at 219-762-3122 or call 911.