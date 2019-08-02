SEYMOUR, Ind. (WHAS11) -- A 55-year-old man was hit and killed on I-65 northbound, near the 43-mile marker and Seymour, Ind., on Feb. 7 around 10 p.m.

Indiana State Police said their preliminary investigation showed David Buchanan’s red 2005 Chevrolet Silverado was moving northbound on I-65 when it left the roadway, for an unknown reason, and became stuck in the median. That is when, ISP said, Buchanan, from Stanwood Mich., left the truck and started walking on the interstate.

Buchanan entered the northbound lanes of I-65 when he was hit by a white 2018 Jeep, ISP said. The Jeep was driven by a 23-year-old from Nashville, Tenn.

Buchanan was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Jeep was not injured.

I-65 was closed for four hours during the crash investigation and cleanup.

A dog that was left in Buchanan’s vehicle was placed in the possession of Jackson County Animal Control.

Toxicology results are pending on Buchanan and the driver of the Jeep.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Crothersville Police Department, Jackson County EMS, Vernon Township Fire Department, and Jackson County Coroner’s Office.