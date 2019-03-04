BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (WHAS11) -- The Indiana State Police is investigating after a deadly shooting happened outside the Brownstown Police Department on April 3.

A coroner told WHAS11 the man died from gunshot wounds. The man was identified by police as 53-year-old Barry Rucker, of Brownstown.

No officers were injured in this shooting in the 200 block of West Walnut Street. ISP Sgt. Stephen Wheeles tweeted about the shooting.

Police also said the incident started as a domestic situation between a male and female. Officers tried to arrest the male and he refused to comply. It was at that moment, the man pulled out a small gun and officers shot.

According to police, they do not know how many shots were fired.

First aid was administered at the scene and he was transported to Schnick Medical Center.

An autopsy will be conducted on Friday, according to the coroner.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.