Indianapolis hiker completes rare feat of summiting highest point in every U.S. state

Jim Korn is among one of few hikers in the world who has successfully summited the highest point of every U.S. state.

INDIANAPOLIS — The 5,268 foot summit of Mount Katahdin, a point in Maine marking the Appalachian Trail’s end, is denoted by a simple wooden sign that, for thousands of hikers, represents the end to an arduous, often emotional journey traversing one of the most iconic paths in the country.

For Indianapolis resident Jim Korn, that rickety sign marked the conclusion of a different journey, one nearly three decades in the making, that saw him tackling not only the winding thickets of the Appalachian Trail, but soaring to heights across the country.

Specifically, the tallest points of every single U.S. state.

“As soon as I saw the sign - I'm elated. Because just for this climb alone, that signifies the end of this climb,” Korn said.

When Korn put his hands on the sign, he remembers clouds forming over harsh ridge tops and sun shining on his face, feeling an acute sense of overwhelming sadness at having made his way, after all these years, to each of the 50 tallest points across the U.S.

“I was up there with a friend and I didn't say a word for probably 15 minutes and I was just overwhelmed with emotions, I guess all kinds of emotions - joy, a little emptiness, a bunch of everything,” Korn said.

Korn is among just a handful of people around the world who can claim that feat. His journey to the top of Maine last August, on his 60th birthday, makes him part of an elite hiking group of just 300 people who have completed the task since 2018.

“I realized hey, you know, this is the end of a 28 year adventure ,” Korn said. “It was a roller coaster of emotions getting to the top.”

Having grown up in the relatively flat expanses of southwestern Pennsylvania, near Pittsburgh, a small hill in his backyard had to assuage any sense of adventure. Korn climbed that hill repeatedly as a young child and, as an adult, eventually turned his eyes out west for a chance at more challenging climbs.

“If you really sit down and look at some of these individual climbs it takes a week, you know. Most people take about a week. It's a three or four day climb, and it's heavily glaciated. You know, you're on ropes. You have to learn to do a lot of things because you're on ice, snow and ice for several days."

His long simmering interest in mountaineering brought Korn to Wyoming for his first trip in 1995, where he became acquainted with a couple from Indianapolis who were trying to reach the highest point of every state.

As the couple reached the summit of Gannett Peak (13,804 ft), they inscribed HP12 next to their names in the summit’s register, marking that spot as their twelfth visited highest point.

It was a goal Korn had never heard of before, and a life-changing moment of clarity.

“I've never heard of that and by the time I got off the mountain, I thought that was really cool. I always wanted to visit every state - I wanted to see the whole country. And I was like, wow, what a nice addition to not only visit all the states, but to try to climb the highest point,” Korn said.

What followed was a cross-country journey that has indeed taken him to the highest point of every state, an effort that spanned 28 years.

Completing the 50 state summit challenge means he’s successfully completed a summit an average of twice a year. Along with grit, it’s taken some strategy. Climbing seasons for summits out west are shorter, so Korn had to take those one trip at a time.

“Just focus on one - take them one at a time. We found August was a good time to go for a lot of those climbs,” Korn said.

He bunched them up when he could, though. Five years ago, an open-ended trip saw him summiting the highest points of Texas (Guadalupe Peak - 8,751 ft.), New Mexico (Wheeler Peak, 13,161 ft.), South Dakota (Black Elk Peak - 7,242 ft.), North Dakota (White Butte - 3,506 ft.), Kansas (Mount Sunflower - 4,039 ft.) and Oklahoma (Black Mesa - 4,973 ft) all in one go.

Certain states’ highest points are more taxing than others. Indiana is among those states with the least difficult high point: Hoosier Hill is Wayne County is just 1,257 feet above sea level. Britton Hill in the Florida panhandle was another low highest point, the lowest in the country.

“It was something like 323 feet, right. And you walk out of your car, go to a bench, take a picture and then come back home,” Korn said.

Overall, few treks were simple one and done ordeals, though. Most of the state’s highest peaks were rigorous efforts that could sometimes take weeks to complete. Denali in Alaska (20,310 ft.) and Montana’s Gannett Peak (13,804 ft.) all stand out as some of the more difficult climbs. Those were usually group efforts.

“Lots of times in these bigger mountains, you're roped together. So, you have to be part of a team,” Korn said. “So when you're with a group, oftentimes the group has to go at, at, at the same pace. The group can only go as fast as the slowest hiker or climber. So these were all different experiences.”

Those challenging summits, he said, sometimes mean the most. It took Korn five tries to summit Montana’s Granite Peak (12,799 feet), and said the feeling makes you want to go back.

“I felt strong. My partner was strong. Just elated that we had great weather, felt strong and made it to the top after so many tries. And it's just so beautiful, you know, it's always a place I never regretted going back to, you know. In fact, I'd like to go back again soon,” Korn said.

Along the journey, his lofty vantage points gave him a new perspective on life itself.

“What I find really interesting is being able to survive. Live in the woods on a mountain, or wherever, with just what you need on your back. And, lots of times you'll find, you don't even use everything you have in your backpack. The learning point is: we don't need a lot. We don't need a lot to be happy when you really break it down,” Korn said.

Having successfully summited the highest points of the United States, he’s planning to tackle more international summits, with a trip to Thailand’s highest point planned soon. And he has his sights set on more frontiers.