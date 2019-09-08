SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — Five people were killed and two were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash overnight in Indiana.

According to Sgt. Carey Huls with Indiana State Police, officers received the call of a crash on North Main Street in Scottsburg around 2 a.m. on Friday. When crews arrived on the scene, they found an SUV in a field on the side of the road. It appears that the SUV was traveling south when it went off of the roadway, rolling multiple times before coming to rest in the field.

Sgt. Huls said that five people were killed in the crash and two others were airlifted to the hospital. He believes that the victims were a group of friends or acquaintances, but the ages of the victims have not been released. Huls did confirm that 3 females and 2 males were killed and one male and one female are in the hospital.

None of the seven passengers in the SUV were wearing their seatbelts. The five people that were killed were ejected from the car. The conditions of the two people injured are currently unknown.

It is unclear what caused the crash, but police believe that speed is likely a large factor. Crews will continue to investigate the scene throughout the morning to learn more information. Sgt. Huls said it was a "large scene" and the Indiana State Police Reconstruction Team is planning on using a drone to learn more once the sun comes up.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.

