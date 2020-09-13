40 Wildlife in Need animals receive care

Dozens of experts worked with protection from law enforcement to start the removal process on Friday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Forty animals removed from Wildlife in Need have safely made it to their destinations.

Officials said over the next week, they will take more than 200 animals from the property – everything except the big cats.

The Indianapolis Zoo said the first 40 animals are receiving “excellent, professional veterinary care.”

The removal teams are scheduled to return to the Charlestown, Indiana property beginning Sunday at 9 a.m.

