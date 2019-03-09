MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WTHR) — Investigators in Morgan County are looking into what caused a boat to capsize on the White River, leaving four people dead. One person is still missing.

The first call came in to police around 9:30 p.m. Monday on a report of a boat that capsized.

Lt. Angela Goldman with Indiana's Department of Natural Resources says seven people were on the boat at the time, and people on shore went in to try and help. In total, there were 16 people involved.

"There were numerous people in the boat then as soon as that boat flipped over there were some other individuals on shore, they jumped in as well," explained Lt. Goldman.

"We had a family and friends who were down on the river at Three Rivers Public Access Area, they were boating, they were having a good time, the boat capsized," said Goldman.

Around 7:30 a.m., Indiana DNR confirmed that two people, a 73-year-old and a 6-year-old, had died after being taken to local hospitals. They also located two more of the three people who were missing on Tuesday morning. They are not yet identifying those victims.

One person is still missing.

Two people are in critical condition.

While the area is not extremely deep, there are pockets that dip down and the terrain is a little rough.