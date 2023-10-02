38-year Colts fan wins Jim Irsay's Super Bowl tickets

John Bratton has been rooting for the Indianapolis Colts since before they even arrived in the city.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is full of diehard Colts fans, but John Bratton might have many beat.

He was rooting for the Indianapolis Colts before they even existed, way back when he was in junior high.

"I remember telling my mom at the time, 'If Indianapolis gets a team, I'm going to be their biggest fan.' A few years later, the Colts moved to Indianapolis," said Bratton.

He has since kept his promise. He's been a season ticket holder for 38 years.

"I absolutely love it. Great entertainment and ten Sundays a year to go out and cheer them on at Lucas Oil Stadium," said Bratton.

He's there win or lose, even offering constructive criticism on Twitter from time to time.

"I think that's what makes great fans, and I think that's the coach in me, too," he said.

So when Colts owner Jim Irsay tweeted he had two free Super Bowl tickets - plus $5,000 - for the person who could tell him why they should be picked, Bratton decided to put his name in the hat.

"I wasn't looking for a pity party, I was just trying to be realistic," said Bratton.

His love for the Colts and football is deeper than the game. For him, it's been about creating memories with people he loves most, including some he no longer gets to see.

"Three of the most important people going to games with me have been my dad, my friend Kevin Cole and my wife Patricia. I lost my dad and mom six days apart in the fall. I also lost my friend Kevin to cancer in June. It's been a really rough fall and winter," said Bratton.

Irsay decided to award the tickets to Bratton, as well as an Army veteran named Phillip Horton, a child who was a patient at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital and two kids from Riley Hospital, including Cade Thompson. He was also excited to make memories at the game.

"I'm most excited to spend it with my big brother because we don't get a lot of time to spend together," said Thompson.

Bratton arrived in Arizona Friday. He said he's feeling humbled and thankful for the whole experience.

"I was looking for an opportunity to go heal with my wife and enjoy some football because it's been such a rough fall. We are so far enjoying it," said Bratton.