COLUMBUS, Ind. — A woman was killed early Monday morning when she was hit by a semi on I-65 south.

The woman was identified as 31-year-old Jarlene Hargrove of Cincinnati, Ohio, according to Indiana State Police.

According to the Bartholomew County Coroner's Office, the woman was struck in the construction zone on I-65 just north of the Bartholomew-Jackson county line around 3:45 a.m. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner said they believe the woman's car got stuck in a muddy area in the median.

The crash is being investigated by ISP.

