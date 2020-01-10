2 IU fraternities, sorority served cease and desist orders over COVID-19 concerns

According to an IU spokesperson, the Greek organizations violated public health regulations.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University continues cracking down on Greek organizations that are putting students at risk of spreading COVID-19.

IU served two fraternities and a sorority with cease and desist orders Wednesday for "violating public health regulations and restrictions," according to an IU spokesperson.

The Sigma Phi Epsilon and Lambda Sigma Upsilon fraternities and the Omega Phi Beta sorority are currently under investigation for the violations.

Administrators would not comment on what specific regulations were violated. However, the order bars the organizations from participating in certain aspects of chapter operations.

Failure to comply with the orders could result in other sanctions, university officials said, including expulsion of individual students.