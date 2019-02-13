SEYMOUR, Ind. — (WHAS11) -- Officials said three people died in a crash on I-65 south in Southern Indiana on Feb. 13.

The crash involved five vehicles in total but left two semis fully engulfed in flames in Jackson County, Ind. near the 54 mile marker, just north of Seymour.

Indiana State Police said in a statement that a semi-truck slowed in the left lane and a pickup driven by 67-year-old John W. Mumma of Philo, Illinois, slowed behind it. A recreational vehicle driven by 57-year-old Glenn E. Cardelli of Minocqua, Wisconsin, that also was carrying his wife, 57-year-old wife Kathryn L. Cardelli, slowed behind them.

A semi-truck failed to slow and hit the recreational vehicle, causing a chain-reaction crash. Police say Mumma and the Cardellis died in the crash.

No one else was injured. The crash is under investigation.