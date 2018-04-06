CLARK CO., Ind. (WHAS11) -- The Bridge to Success project in Jeffersonville is receiving a $2.1 million grant.

The five-year grant will help the new family reunification program part of Clark County's family treatment drug court.

The money will allow the program to help at least 175 families over five years.

The program provides substance abuse treatment and rehabilitation services to parents whose children have been removed or are at risk of having their children removed due to substance abuse.

Two caseworkers will be added to the Family Treatment Drug Court.

