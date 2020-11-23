$2.2M Hoosier Lotto ticket sold in southern Indiana

Officials said the person had all 6 numbers in Saturday night's drawing.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hoosier Lottery officials are asking players to check their tickets after someone in southern Indiana won the $2.2 million Hoosier Lotto jackpot.

The winning ticket was sold at Circle S Food Mart #36 on Highway 162 in Santa Claus.

The Hoosier Lotto numbers for Saturday, Nov. 21 were: 2-4-14-21-27-30.

Officials said the person should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-6886 for specific claim instructions.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.