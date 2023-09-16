Indiana man charged with felony of possession of child pornography

The investigation started in July 2023 when a cybertip was forwarded from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to the ISP Versailles Post.

SEYMOUR, Ind. — An Indiana man was arrested for possession of child pornography on Wednesday.

According to a news release, detectives from the Indiana State Police (ISP) Versailles Post arrested 21-year-old Samuel Diego-Nicolas.

Authorities said the investigation started in July 2023 when a cybertip was forwarded from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to the ISP Versailles Post.

Detectives were able to determine that a person at a home on Peak Avenue in Seymour, Indiana was in possession of child pornography. The release said detectives then identified the person as Diego-Nicolas.

A search warrant was issued at the home and police said they found multiple false government identification cards. Authorities said Diego-Nicolas wasn't initially at the home, but he found shortly after at a second address in Seymour.

The release said detectives found "additional evidence" of child pornography when Diego-Nicolas was detained.

He was arrested and charged with a level four felony of possession of child pornography and a misdemeanor charge of possession of false government identification.

Diego-Nicolas is currently booked at the Jackson County Jail.

