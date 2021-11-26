2-year-old missing from Bartholomew County

Emma Sweet was last seen Wednesday, Nov. 24 with her dad.

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — Search crews are in Bartholomew County looking for a 2-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Bartholomew County deputies responded to the 1700 block of Blessing Road around 6 a.m. Friday for a truck that was in the White River. Duck hunters found the truck, which had one person in it, identified as Jeremy Sweet. He was transported to Columbus Regional Hospital for hypothermia.

Deputies discovered the man — along with his 2-year-old daughter, Emma — were reported missing Thursday. Police said Jeremy was out on bond after being charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon in May. He was also charged with possession of meth. It's unclear if Emma was in the truck with her dad when duck hunters found it Friday, but there was a car seat inside.

Police believe the father was familiar with the area. They said the truck went off a 15-foot embankment and into the water. When they found him, there was a needle on him, but it's not clear if the needle was related to drugs or medicine.

Emma has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing all black with a cream colored jacket with butterflies on it.

The father told police two stories about his daughter. He initially said he dropped her off but wasn't sure where. He later said she was in the truck with him when he went into the water, and she got wet, so he put her on the hood of the truck and she got swept away by the current.

Dive teams with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Indiana State Police have been in the water all Friday looking for the little girl. There are also drones and a state police helicopter searching for her from above.

If she isn't found before dark, crews will return in the morning to continue the search. Depending on the circumstances, the sheriff said it could likely become a recovery, not a rescue.